Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MURGY opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

