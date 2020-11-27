Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EADSY. Nord/LB raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

EADSY opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.60. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 11.39%.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

