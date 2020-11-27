Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.45. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $259.50 and a 1 year high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

