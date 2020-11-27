Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCS. BCS upgraded Barclays from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Investec lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

BCS opened at $7.64 on Monday. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

