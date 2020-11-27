Barclays Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €274.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €243.77 ($286.79).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

