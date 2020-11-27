BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKU. UBS Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders sold a total of 479,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $30.35 on Friday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

