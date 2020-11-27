Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

