Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.67. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 36,420 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, and private banking services, as well as internet and mobile banking services.

