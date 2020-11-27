Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Shares of DLTR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $112.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 48.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 90.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

