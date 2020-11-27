Bank of America Lowers Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

SLGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

