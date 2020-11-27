Bank of America Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $12.90 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Amcor has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amcor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.