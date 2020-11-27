Bank of America Boosts Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,550

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) had its price target increased by Bank of America from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,040.83 ($39.73).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,928.50 ($38.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,733.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,715.47.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 307 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

