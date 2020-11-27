Bank of America Begins Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

