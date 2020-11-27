Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

