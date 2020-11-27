Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Baker Hughes worth $59,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.68. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

