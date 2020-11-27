Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:BPC opened at GBX 2.96 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.42.
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.