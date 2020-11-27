Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:BPC opened at GBX 2.96 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.42.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

