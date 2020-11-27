BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 621.82 ($8.12).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 501.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67.

In other news, insider Nick Anderson bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Insiders purchased a total of 9,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,582 over the last ninety days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

