BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. BAE Systems has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in BAE Systems by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565,281 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

