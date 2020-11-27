BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.98 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.