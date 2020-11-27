BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.98 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
