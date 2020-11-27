BAE Systems’ (BAESY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in BAE Systems by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

