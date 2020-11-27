AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

