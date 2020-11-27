AXA’s (AXAHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

