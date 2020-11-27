Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 952.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,812 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

