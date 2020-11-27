Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0151

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $37,057.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00165301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00945045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00247953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00494939 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00174861 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

