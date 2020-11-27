Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

