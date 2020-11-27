Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.20.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $271.24 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

