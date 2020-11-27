Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,720 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Atlassian worth $63,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,869,000 after purchasing an additional 236,360 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $9,090,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $216.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.24, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $217.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

