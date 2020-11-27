Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Atlas Financial stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Atlas Financial has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.
About Atlas Financial
