Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $36.65.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

