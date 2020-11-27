Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

AVIR opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

