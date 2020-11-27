ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $485,075.65 and approximately $88.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00405210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002797 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,453,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.