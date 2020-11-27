AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,783,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,735 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

