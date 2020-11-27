Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (ARGGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ARGGY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

