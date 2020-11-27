ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €395.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €395.00 ($464.71) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €340.50 ($400.59).

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.