ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.72. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

