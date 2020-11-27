Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 20.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares traded down 20.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.98. 11,810,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 756% from the average session volume of 1,379,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

