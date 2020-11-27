Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 717,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.55% of EQT worth $51,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 174.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EQT by 27.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EQT by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 314,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 503,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

