Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 82,710 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,710 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.23% of BRP worth $56,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. BidaskClub downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.21%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.