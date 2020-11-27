Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 262,069 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Darden Restaurants worth $53,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $110.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

