Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.93% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $60,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 639,344 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 991,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

