Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $72,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $211.10 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

