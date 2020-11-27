Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 734,560 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.80% of Alamos Gold worth $62,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

