Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 494,429 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.46% of Ovintiv worth $52,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 759.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

