Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 327,649 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.61% of Chegg worth $56,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,738,166.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 134.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

