Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $58.85 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,848,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 315,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,345,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

