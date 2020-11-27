Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waters were worth $63,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waters by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Waters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $226.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.90 and its 200 day moving average is $205.37. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

In related news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.