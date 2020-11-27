Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,497 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $57,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 239,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,119 shares of company stock worth $59,770,809. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

