Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.10% of Unum Group worth $72,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 129.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 166,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of UNM opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

