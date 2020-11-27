Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.79% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $57,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

