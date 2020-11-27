Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of CBRE Group worth $62,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.